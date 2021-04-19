Plattsburgh 24-year-old dies after crashing car into utility pole

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A car crash that occurred over the weekend killed a Plattsburgh man.

New York State Police confirmed that on Saturday, April 17, 2021, a one-car crash resulted in the death of Kainan J. Provost, 24, of Plattsburgh, New York.

According to NYSP, troopers responded to State Route 9 after the incident was reported. An investigation revealed that a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Provost had run off the road, struck guard rails an a NYSEG utility pole.

State Police reported that Provost was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Provost’s body was transported to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on April 19, 2021.

The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police.