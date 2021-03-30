Plattsburgh International Airport to receive $765K in federal funding

A JetBlue flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. U.S. airlines are adding jobs as industry employment extends a rebound from a low in October, when tens of thousands of airline workers were briefly laid off after federal payroll aid expired. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional funding has been announced for the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Specifically, the United States Department of Transportation, Plattsburgh will be receive $765,000 for rehabilitation and construction.

The amounts listed will be dedicated to the following projects:

Apron rehabilitation: $135,000

Taxiway rehabilitation: $315,000

Runway and terminal construction: $315,000

This funding was annouced by NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on March 30, 2021.

“Plattsburgh International Airport allows North Country residents the ability to conveniently travel, and I have long advocated for additional funding and resources to continue its essential flight services. I am proud that nearly $1 million dollars in taxpayer dollars will return to the airport for important construction projects and maintenance,” stated Congresswoman Stefanik.

Previously, the Plattsburgh International Airport was also allocated funds from the December 2020 COVID-19 relief package. This included over $1.4 million to help assist the industry during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.