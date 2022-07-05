PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Funding has been approved for the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Specifically, the airport is set to receive $142,135 in grants from the Department of Transportation. According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s Office, $98,235 of the funding will be used for an airport study and the other $43,900 will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and rehabilitate runway lighting.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik highlighted the approved funding in a press release on June 28.

“Over $142,000 in taxpayer dollars will be returned to our district to equip the Plattsburgh International Airport as it provides access to convenient travel for families in our region,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “I look forward to continuing to advocate to equip Upstate New York and the North Country with the resources necessary to meet its transportation needs.”