Plattsburgh man arrested after menacing victim with pistol

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following alleged menacing.

New York State Police Troop B Commander Major Ruben A. Oliver has confirmed that a man from Plattsburgh, New York has been arrested following reports of menacing.

Authorities stated that Deane W. Moores, 42, was arrested in the evening of December 29.

According to NYSP, Moores menaced a victim with “what appeared to be a pistol.”

State Police reported that Moores was charged with Menacing in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Moores was arraigned virtually and released to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court.

