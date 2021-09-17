Plattsburgh man arrested for stabbing victim with knife

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — An assault in the North Country led to an arrest on Thursday.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Milton A. Delgado-Cornejo, 36, of Plattsburgh, following an investigation of an assault involving a knife at a residence in Plattsburgh.

According to Police, Delgado-Cornejo assaulted another male with a knife by cutting him on his left arm. Following the incident, the victim was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. He was confirmed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Subsequently, Delgado-Cornejo was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was arraigned in the Plattsburgh Town Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.