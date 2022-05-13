ELLENBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police have made an arrest on a man following illegal firearm allegations.

According to New York State Police, on May 12, Troopers were called to Plank Road in the town of Ellenburg for a welfare check.

An initial investigation prior to the check alleged that 33-year-old Jeremy W. Walsh of Plattsburgh was in possession of a handgun with a child potentially present.

However, when State Police arrived at the residence Walsh was not present. A further investigation found that Walsh had a handgun in a bag with his belongings.

Subsequently, Walsh was arrested on the charge of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Walsh was charged and arraigned in the town of Mooers Court. He is scheduled to reappear on June 9, 2022.