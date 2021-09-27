Plattsburgh man arrested on drug charges after fleeing police with cocaine

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Plattsburgh was arrested over the weekend after he attempted to run away from NYS troopers.

According to New York State Police, on September 26, troopers attempted a traffic stop on State Route 3 in the town of Plattsburgh. The vehicle failed to stop and instead turned into the parking lot of the Quality Inn and Suites and crashed into a hedgerow.

State Police identified the operator as Steven J. Burleigh, 34, of Plattsburgh. After crashing his vehicle, Burleigh fled on foot, however was apprehended by troopers a short distance away. He was found in possession of approximately five grams of cocaine, suboxone strops and various drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with the following:

Criminal Possesion of a Narcotic Drug in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Dehree

Reckless Driving

Burleigh was arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court. He was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of bail.