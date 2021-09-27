Plattsburgh man arrested on drug charges after fleeing police with cocaine

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Plattsburgh was arrested over the weekend after he attempted to run away from NYS troopers.
According to New York State Police, on September 26, troopers attempted a traffic stop on State Route 3 in the town of Plattsburgh. The vehicle failed to stop and instead turned into the parking lot of the Quality Inn and Suites and crashed into a hedgerow.
State Police identified the operator as Steven J. Burleigh, 34, of Plattsburgh. After crashing his vehicle, Burleigh fled on foot, however was apprehended by troopers a short distance away. He was found in possession of approximately five grams of cocaine, suboxone strops and various drug paraphernalia.
He was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possesion of a Narcotic Drug in the Fourth Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Dehree
- Reckless Driving
Burleigh was arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court. He was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of bail.