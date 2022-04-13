PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Plattsburgh has been arrested by State authorities on gun charges.

According to New York State Police, 46-year-old Michael J. LaPorte, Jr., of Plattsburgh was arrested on April 11 for unlawfully attempting to purchase a firearm on September 26, 2021.

An investigation led by State Police specifically determined that LaPorte attempted to purchase a shotgun, but his application was denied.

LaPorte was subsequently charged with Attempted Criminal Purchase of a Firearm, which is considered a Class E Felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in the town of Plattsburg Court on May 3, 2022.