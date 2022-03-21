PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Plattsburgh resident has been arrested by state authorities on criminal contempt charges.

New York State Police confirmed that they arrested 77-year-old Leonard P. LaTour on March 18 after troopers were called to Moffitt Road in the town of Beekmantown for an Order of Protection Violation.

A State Police investigation determined that LaTour got into a verbal argument with the victim and LaTour allegedly tried to take the phone from the victim so they could not call the police.

Police then said LaTour have fled in his vehicle to an unknown location. He was then located by Troopers on patrol and placed under arrest for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree.

LaTour was arraigned in the Beekmantown Court and is due to reappear on March 23, 2022. He was ordered to the Clinton County Jail with bail set for $1,000 cash, $2,000 secured bond or $3,000 partially secured bond.