Plattsburgh woman arrested for shoplifting over $1.6K worth of items from Wal-Mart

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been arrested following a shoplifting incident that occurred on Valentines Day.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of Victoria D. Sheppard, 27 after the report of a shoplifter at the Plattsburgh Wal-Mart on February 14, 2021.

According to an investigation conducted by State Police, Sheppard was found to have stolen numerous items of merchandise valued at approximately $1,661.98.

Additionally, Troopers discovered that Sheppard had stolen merchandise from Wal-Mart on two previous occasions; February 4 and February 13 where she stole approximately $48.17 and $115.35 worth of merchandise.

Sheppard was charged with one county of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree from the incident on February 14, and two additional counts of Petit Larceny for the other incidents. She was released with appearance tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.