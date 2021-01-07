Plattsburgh women arrested for menacing victim with baseball bat and knife

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Plattsburgh women has been arrested following a domestic dispute.
New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of a women in the Town of Plattsburgh, New York, following reports of a domestic dispute.
Deputies arrested Sarah J. Abel, 26, after she was found to menace a victim. According to NYSP, an investigation revealed that Abel menaced the victim with a baseball bat and a knife. Abel also used the knife to slice a mattress; resulting in approximately $1700 in damage.
According to New York State Police, Abel was arrested and charged with the following.
- Two counts of Menacing in the second degree
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree
- One Count of Criminal Mischief in the third degree
NYSP confirmed that Abel was virtually arraigned by the City of Plattsburgh Court and released based upon the pre-trial program. She is set to reappear in court at a later date.
The incident occurred on January 6, 2021 and Deputies responded at approximately 5:31 p.m.
