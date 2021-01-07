Plattsburgh women arrested for menacing victim with baseball bat and knife

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Plattsburgh women has been arrested following a domestic dispute.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of a women in the Town of Plattsburgh, New York, following reports of a domestic dispute.

Deputies arrested Sarah J. Abel, 26, after she was found to menace a victim. According to NYSP, an investigation revealed that Abel menaced the victim with a baseball bat and a knife. Abel also used the knife to slice a mattress; resulting in approximately $1700 in damage.

According to New York State Police, Abel was arrested and charged with the following.

Two counts of Menacing in the second degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree

One Count of Criminal Mischief in the third degree

NYSP confirmed that Abel was virtually arraigned by the City of Plattsburgh Court and released based upon the pre-trial program. She is set to reappear in court at a later date.

The incident occurred on January 6, 2021 and Deputies responded at approximately 5:31 p.m.

