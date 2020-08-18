Plein Air Artist Competition coming to Clayton this weekend

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Artist will set up their easels at locations in the Village of Clayton, 1000 Islands and Depaullville region this weekend.

The River Muse Art Gallery and Studio is set to host the 2020 Clayton- 1000 Island Plein Air Artists Competition.

The competition will run August 20, 21 and 22, with final bidding and presentations on Saturday August 22 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m at the gallery’s outdoor display area.

This year’s event will be judged by nationally recognized Plein Air Artist Kirk Larsen, of Hicksville, Long Island, NY.

Each artist will display “Plein Air Artist” signs as they work. Visitors will be required to follow social distancing and following current Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. All will have the opportunity to bid or purchase final artworks.

Proceeds from artwork sales will benefit the Hawn Memorial and Depauville Free Public libraries.

