WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers in the City of Watertown will have to exercise plenty of patience as a number of construction projects are being worked on today.
A number of delays are to be expected on Wednesday, September 27 as the city rushes to complete all the road work by the end of the season.
Here’s a list of what to expect:
Keyes Avenue and Ten Eyeck Street
- Open to only local traffic. Slated to re-open to all traffic by Friday, September 29
Washington Street
- Limited to one lane from Keyes Avenue and Winslow Street. Will re-open to two lanes by 5 p.m.
- Sewer construction project slated to be completed Friday, October 20
Massey Street
- Lane reductions due to paving between Clinton Street and Coffeen Street
Coffeen Street
- Closed between Court Street and Black River Boulevard due to paving
East Street
- Closed between Main Street East to Moulton Street for paving
- Open only for local traffic, but should be re-opened by Friday
Holcomb Street
- Mullin Street to Ten Eyck Street due to paving
- Open only for local traffic, but should be re-opened by Friday
Vanduzee Street Bridge
- Reduced to one lane with a stoplight
The City will post detour signs and flaggers and urges motorists avoid these areas if possible.