WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers in the City of Watertown will have to exercise plenty of patience as a number of construction projects are being worked on today.

A number of delays are to be expected on Wednesday, September 27 as the city rushes to complete all the road work by the end of the season.

Here’s a list of what to expect:

Keyes Avenue and Ten Eyeck Street

Open to only local traffic. Slated to re-open to all traffic by Friday, September 29

Washington Street

Limited to one lane from Keyes Avenue and Winslow Street. Will re-open to two lanes by 5 p.m.

Sewer construction project slated to be completed Friday, October 20

Massey Street

Lane reductions due to paving between Clinton Street and Coffeen Street

Coffeen Street

Closed between Court Street and Black River Boulevard due to paving

East Street

Closed between Main Street East to Moulton Street for paving

Open only for local traffic, but should be re-opened by Friday

Holcomb Street

Mullin Street to Ten Eyck Street due to paving

Open only for local traffic, but should be re-opened by Friday

Vanduzee Street Bridge

Reduced to one lane with a stoplight

The City will post detour signs and flaggers and urges motorists avoid these areas if possible.