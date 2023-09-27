WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers in the City of Watertown will have to exercise plenty of patience as a number of construction projects are being worked on today.

A number of delays are to be expected on Wednesday, September 27 as the city rushes to complete all the road work by the end of the season.

Here’s a list of what to expect:

Keyes Avenue and Ten Eyeck Street

  • Open to only local traffic. Slated to re-open to all traffic by Friday, September 29

Washington Street

  • Limited to one lane from Keyes Avenue and Winslow Street. Will re-open to two lanes by 5 p.m.
  • Sewer construction project slated to be completed Friday, October 20

Massey Street

  • Lane reductions due to paving between Clinton Street and Coffeen Street

Coffeen Street

  • Closed between Court Street and Black River Boulevard due to paving

East Street

  • Closed between Main Street East to Moulton Street for paving
  • Open only for local traffic, but should be re-opened by Friday

Holcomb Street

  • Mullin Street to Ten Eyck Street due to paving
  • Open only for local traffic, but should be re-opened by Friday

Vanduzee Street Bridge

  • Reduced to one lane with a stoplight

The City will post detour signs and flaggers and urges motorists avoid these areas if possible.