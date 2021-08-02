Poker Run, Bassmasters Elite Series to overlap on St. Lawrence River in 2022

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — In just under a year, the streets of Clayton will be lined with some of the top race boat drivers and anglers in the country.

The Bassmasters Elite Series fishing tournament and the 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run will be held in Clayton mid-July next summer. The events are set to overlap with Bassmasters to be held July 14 through July 17, 2021, and the Poker Run to be held July 14 through July 16.

This will be the first time the Poker Run racing event will be held in the region since the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously called off in 2020 and 2021 due to travel restrictions between the United States and Canada. The charity race raises money for Make-A-Wish of Central New York and the Wellness Center at River Community Hospital.

Bassmasters recently was held in the North Country for its 2021 circuit. It is considered the top professional bass fishing circuit in the world. It will kick-off its 2022 season in February and visit seven states in seven months.

In 2022, Clayton will also celebrate its Sesquicentennial Anniversary in 2022. To honor the 150th anniversary, local leaders are planning a village-wide, year-long celebration. Additional details have yet to be announced.