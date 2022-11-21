(WWTI) — The Clayton Opera House is hosting an interactive movie, “The Polar Express,” on Friday, December 2 to kick off the holiday season.

The performance hall floor will be open with no chairs so attendees can bring their favorite sleeping bag or lawn chair to sit on. The balcony will be available with regular seating, but hot cocoa and cookies will not be served in that area.

Tickets to the event are $5 each and include cookies, hot cocoa and a photo with the Conductor. Golden ‘believe’ tickets and bells are available to purchase for an extra $5.

Before the movie starts, there will be music, a chance to meet the conductor and get your ‘believe’ tickets punched. There will be an introduction which explains what to expect during the movie at 6:50 p.m.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.