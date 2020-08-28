Polar Express postponed on Adirondack Railroad for 2020

UTICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual holiday ride will not collect tickets or serve warm cups of hot cocoa this season.

The Adirondack Railroads has announced that their Polar Express ride will be postponed for 2020. The Board of directors have chosen to make the highest priority the safety of their guests.

“We appreciate the support of our guests over the years and the polar attraction has become a special event for many. The percentage of repeat riders is very high and has been viewed by us as a sign of success. We have chosen this course to assure the safety of our riders, to demonstrate a responsible approach to the problem, and to assure that the quality of the product will not be compromised by the constraints of the current situation.” Says Bill Branson, President of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society. “This will also set the stage for a successful 2021 season.”

Polar Express guest will be offered the following:

Special pre-opening week set aside for current ticket holders allowing guests to choose dates and seating

Ability to transfer current tickets to other family members

Refunds for 2020 tickets

Or ability to donate parts of ticket purchases to railroad as tax-deductible gift

