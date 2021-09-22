‘Polar Express’ train ride available to North Country residents this winter

FILE – In this March 3, 2019, file photo a Norfolk Southern freight train passes through the Northside of Pittsburgh as show begins to fall. Norfolk Southern Corp. reports earning on Wednesday, July 24. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ADIRONDACKS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The beloved Christmas movie “Polar Express” left kids across the nation listening for the midnight train to take them to the North Pole, now North Country residents can make that dream a reality.

The Adirondack Railroad will be hosting “Polar Express” train rides from Utica’s Union Station starting November 19. Those who are aboard the train will travel north while enjoying hot chocolate and cookies. Children and parents on the train are even encouraged to wear their pajamas in order to fully embrace the experience.

The train rides will begin at 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. during the holiday season and last for two hours. When the train reaches the “North Pole” Santa will board the train to visit each family and give each child their own silver bell, just like in the movie.

Tickets for the trip can be reserved on the Adirondack Railroad website. Residents will also have the option to purchase tickets for the Cocoa First Class ride. Each ticket will provide seats for four people in the Cocoa Class car which will be hosted by the railroad’s hot chocolate chefs.

The business is encouraging families to purchase their tickets as soon as possible so they can reserve their seats before the event sells out.