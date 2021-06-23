POLICE: 3 minors hospitalized following Watertown stabbing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three minors were sent to the hospital on Tuesday night following an incident in the City of Watertown.

City of Watertown Police Department Detective Lieutenant Joseph Donoghue has confirmed that on June 22, officers responded reports of a stabbing at East Hills Apartment in Watertown, New York.

According to Donoghue, Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies and New York State Police were the first to arrive at the scene and found a 15-year-old male with a stab wound to his upper leg.

Officers than administered first aid until personnel from the Watertown Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance arrived. The victim was then transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance to the town of Watertown where he was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Additionally, at the scene officer found two additional male victims, one 15-years-old and one 13-year-old, who were also injured. Both were treated at the scene for their cuts and then transported to Samaritan Medical Center for further treatment.

Donoghue confirmed that all victim’s have been released from the hospital.

An investigation led by Watertown Police has reported that an 18-year-old male injured the three victims with a knife. The suspect was reported to initially have fled the apartment through the back of the complex where he discarded the knife. Police later located the suspect behind the buildings in the Northland Plaza.

Detective Donoghue confirmed that the suspect agreed to be transported to the Watertown Police station where he was interviewed and assisted with the investigation before leaving.

Watertown Police, New York State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on the scene by NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations investigators, Jefferson County Sheriff detectives, Metro Jeff Drug Task Force detectives, the District Attorney’s Office and the Child Advocacy Center.

This remains an active investigation. ABC50 will provide updates when made available.