Police: 88 grams of heroin, $13,000 in cash seized from Massena man’s home

Bernie K. Russo

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A significant amount of illegal drugs and cash was seized following an investigation on Tuesday.

The Massena Police Department confirmed the arrest of Bernie K. Russo, 43, after detective executed a search warrant at his residents on Main Street in Massena.

According to Police, subsequent to the search warrant being executed, detectives seized 88 grams of heroin and approximately $13,000 in cash.

Russo was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with Intent to Sell.

Police confirmed that Russo was arraigned in Massena Court and released due to New York State Bail Reform.

