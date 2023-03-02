LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search for 67-year-old Paul Barker Jr. has ended, according to the Lowville Police Department.

Police say the body of Paul Barker Jr. was found on Thursday at approximately 3 p.m. Barker Jr. was previously reported missing on Monday and was last seen walking north on South State Street near the Stewarts shop in the village, according to police.

Police believe Barker Jr.’s death was accidental, but their investigation is ongoing.

Police issued a press release thanking the public for contacting them with information that ultimately led them to Barker Jr.’s body.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and New York Forest Rangers assisted the Lowville Police Department during the search and investigation.