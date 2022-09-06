PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are looking for information regarding a body found in Plattsburgh.

According to State Police, a deceased male was found in a field in the town of Plattsburgh on Sunday, September 4 around 8:40 a.m.

A preliminary investigation identified the body as a 32-year-old male from the Champlain area.

State Police confirmed that as of September 4, there was no evidence of foul play and there was no danger to the public. However, an investigation remains ongoing.

NYSP was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Clinton County Coroner.