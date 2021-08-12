Police seeking ID of man who used stolen credit cards at Watertown Target, Best buy

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy said it is investigating CEO Corie Barry after receiving an anonymous letter that made allegations against her. Best Buy declined to say what the allegations were. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the probe Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, said it saw the anonymous letter, which alleged that Barry had a relationship with another executive. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local authorities are looking to identify a man who used stolen credit cards at two Watertown stores.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera’s at the Target and Best Buy located in Watertown, New York. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual is believed to have used stolen credit cards for purchases at Target and Best Buy.

These incidents are believed to have happened on July 23, 2021 around 12 p.m. Additional photos captured by the camera’s, which features the suspect’s vehicle, are included below.

Those with information are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 315-788-1441 and reference case number 21S010770.