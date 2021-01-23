Police identify 19-year-old woman found unconscious on sidewalk in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have identified the woman was found deceased on the sidewalk in the City of Watertown.

Watertown City Police confirmed that the woman found unconscious and unresponsive was Rayne Stokes, 19 of Watertown, New York.

According to Police, Stokes was found early in the morning on January 22, 2021 on the 100 Block of Newell Street in the City of Watertown.

Stokes was transported to Samaritan Medical Center by Guilfoyle Ambulance Services and passed away at 5:33 a.m.

Watertown City Police are currently investigating the case relating to Stokes’ death. Those with any information have been directed to call 315-782-2233.