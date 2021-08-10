Police identify suspect in St. Lawrence County stabbing

CHASE MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a stabbing that took place on Monday in St. Lawrence County.

According to State Police, on August 9, around 1 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence on McKnight Road in Chase Mills for a reported stabbing. Police confirmed that a male victim was stabbed once in his back, which caused am approximate two-inch puncture wound.

The victim was transported to Massena Memorial Hospital. He was treated and released by August 10. The suspect was identified at Carlos C. Casimiro, 19, from Chase Mills. Casimiro was apprehended at the scene and was also found in possession of two forged documents.

Casimiro was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail.

He was remanded in lieu of a $50,000 cash bail, or $100,000 bond. Casimiro is set to reappear in the Norfolk Town Court at a later date.