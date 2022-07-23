LYSANDER, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on July 22 at NBT Bank of Baldwinsville.

The bank is located at the intersection of Route 31 and Willett Parkway in the Town of Lysander. According to police, a man walked into the bank around 4:15 p.m. and handed a note to the teller, demanding money.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, baseball cap and gray camouflage zipped jacket. He was last seen on foot leaving the bank, walking toward Willet Parkway.

He did not display a weapon during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with any information about the bank robbery or suspect is asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.