MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide occurred in the village of Malone on Thursday night, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police say they responded to the call in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street around 9:36 p.m. on October 6.

Malone Police Department is asking residents who live in the surrounding areas of Elm, Beman, Roby and Walker streets to check any surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. that night.

Police are also urging the public to report any suspicious items that may be located on their property.

Although the investigation remains in its early stages, police say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is being led by the Malone Village Police Department, with assistance from the New York State Police and Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Malone Village Police Department at 518-483-2424.