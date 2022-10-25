PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – State police in Watertown is seeking the public’s help with an investigation involving an alleged attempted armed robbery in the Town of Pamelia, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police say that a man walked into the 7-Eleven store at 23100 Route 12 in Pamelia around 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 with a knife and demanded money.

Police say the man fled on foot without any proceeds and was last seen wearing a black coat with a black hood and mask.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 315-366-6000 and refer to incident number 11106619.