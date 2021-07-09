Police investigating shoplifting incidents at Plattsburgh Kinney Drugs

Unknown female entered Kinney’s Drug Store on Military Turnpike in the town of Plattsburgh (NYSP)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are investigating two shoplifting incidents at a Kinney Drugs in Plattsburgh.

According to New York State Police, an unknown female stole $23.98 worth of merchandise from the Kinney Drugs Store on Military Turnpike in Plattsburgh on June 9.

The same suspect then returned the following day and stole $50.06 worth of miscellaneous merchandise.

Police described the suspect as white, with dark colored hair worn in a bun. She has a large tattoo on the back of her neck, resembling a butterfly.

She also has an unknown tattoo on her left forearm.

Those with information on the identification of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Mark Eggleston at State Police Plattsburgh at 518-873-2750.