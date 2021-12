WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI ) — A woman who has been missing since October has been returned home safe.

On Monday, City of Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue confirmed that 20-year-old Kayla J. Blowers of Watertown was located in Schenectady, New York.

Prior to this update, Blowers had been missing from the City since October 14, 2021. She had been last seen leaving a residence on Olive Street in Watertown.

Blowers has since returned and is staying with her family.