SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released more details regarding a murder that occurred in Sandy Creek.

According to New York State Police, troopers in Pulaki received a check on the welfare complaint about 29-year-old Sandy Creek resident Charles W. Rothenburg on June 27. After receiving information during a search regarding the complaint, Rothenburg’s body was located dead in the residence at 5863 State Route 11 on June 29.

As a result of the investigation, 62-year-old Alva G. Parsons who resided at the address where Rothenburg’s body was found was arrested. He was charged with Murder in the second degree.

Investigators determined that Rothenburg and his girlfriend were living in a camping trailer on the property next to Parson’s residence. According to police, Parsons was in a verbal dispute with Rothenburg inside Parson’s residence on June 27 and following the dispute, Parsons shot Rothenburg with a pistol.

A weapon has been recovered by the State Police Forensic Identification Unit. State Police also stated that they are aware of a social media post that identified a witness in the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is being asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.