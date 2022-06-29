TROY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police agencies are continuing to search for 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker who disappeared in 2007.

According to the New York State Police, on June 29 members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Investigation Unit, K9 Unit, Underwater Recovery Team, and Uniform Force conducted a search in South Troy related to Rainwalker’s disappearance.

The search took place in the heavily wooded area off Springwood Manor near the South Troy Dodgers baseball fields. Police say they chose to search the location based on a lead that developed.

Police stated that they cannot provide specific information at this time in regards to the lead or the outcome of the search, as it remains an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about the case is encouraged to call the State Police at 1-800-GIVE-TIP or send an email to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.