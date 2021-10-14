Police searching for Harrisville man who has been missing since Oct. 6

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from Harrisville.

State Police are currently searching for 45-year-old Gabriel Dumore of Harrisville, New York. According to Police Dumore was last seen leaving his job at LaFleur’s Collison and Glass in Norwood for lunch on October 6.

Dumore stands at 5’11”. He had brown eyes and brown hair. He is also known to frequent the Potsdam area.

Police added that Dumore has had no contact with anyone since a phone call right after leaving for lunch on October 6. Additionally, Dumore’s vehicle was located at a Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street in Potsdam on October 10, 2021.

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Gabriel Dumore are asked to contact New York State Police at 315-379-0012.