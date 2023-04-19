POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clarkson University student has been reported missing.

The Potsdam Police Department confirmed that it is searching for 18-year-old Stone Mercurio who is a student at Clarkson University.

Stone was last seen on Tuesday, April 18 around 12:05 p.m. in the area near the Barking Dog Saloon in Potsdam, according to Potsdam Police.

Potsdam Police were alerted on Tuesday after Clarkson University Safety and Security called and confirmed they requested to perform a welfare check and were unable to locate Stone on campus.

Police said that Stone is believed to be in crisis.

Stone is 5’7″ tall with a medium build and light brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey and white jacket, blue jeans and a ball cap.

Police said that Stone is believed to have a backpack on and may be carrying a black nylon case. Additionally, Police believe that Stone is traveling on foot and may have headed to the Hannawa Falls area.

Those with any information on Stone’s location are asked to call the Potsdam Police at 315-265-2121.