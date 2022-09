LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 15-year-old Jayvious N. Marsh.

According to State Police, Marsh was last seen on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, leaving his residence on Route 11 in the town of LeRay around 4 p.m.

Marsh as stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 124 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information regarding Jayvious Marsh’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.