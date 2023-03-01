LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing man.

Police say 67-year-old Paul Barker Jr. was reported missing on Monday, February 27. Barker was last seen walking north on South State Street near the Stewarts shop in the village, according to police.

Police say Barker is a Village of Lowville resident but does not have a vehicle. Barker’s medical history is unknown but he does have cataracts, according to authorities.

Barker is described as a white male, approximately 150 pounds, 5’5″ with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black and red snowmobile coat, blue jeans, brown boots, black gloves a winter hat.

Authorities say Barker could be in the Watertown area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Lowville Police Department at 315-376-6511. If there is no answer, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office dispatch can be reached at 315-376-3511 and callers can ask ask to speak to a member of the Lowville Police Department.