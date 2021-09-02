Police searching for missing Plattsburgh man

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities are currently on the search for a man missing from Plattsburgh.

According to New York State Police, 36-year-old Andrew Siskavich is missing from the city of Plattsburgh. He was last seen on August 2 on Hamilton Street.

Police stated that his family is concerned for his welfare.

Siskavich is described as a white male, weighing 160 pounds and standing at 5 feet nine inches. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with any information are asked to call New York State Police at 518-873-2750.