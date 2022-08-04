WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old man.

According to the department, 68-year-old Peter B. Washer from Watertown was last seen on August 1 in the city. Police stated that he was operating a gray 2015 Honda CRV Ex with New York license plate BAJ4896.

Washer’s family described him as a white male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, and balding. They also stated that he was wearing a white “Life is Good” t-shirt, gray shorts, and tan slip-on sneakers.

Anyone with information about Washer or his whereabouts should call the police department at 315-786-2601.