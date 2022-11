CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals regarding a grand larceny investigation.

Police say the two people allegedly used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022.

New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals in regard to a grand larceny investigation at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022 (NYSP)

New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals in regard to a grand larceny investigation at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022 (NYSP)

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the people in the photos can contact NYSP at 315-366-6000.