ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) –New York State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people regarding a larceny last month.

According to police, the theft took place at South Jeff Wine & Liquor, located at 42 West Church Street in the village of Adams, on October 16.

Police say the three individuals allegedly stole $322.96 worth of merchandise. New York State Police provided the photos below regarding the case.

New York State Police seek the identities individuals pictured camera in connection to a larceny investigation at South Jeff Wine & Liquor in Adams (NYSP)

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured in the photos above can contact police 315-366-6000.