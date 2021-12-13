MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying an individual in Marcy.

According to a press release from New York State Police, they are investigating a larceny that occurred on December 10 on Morris Road in Marcy. During the incident, an unknown male was captured on a surveillance camera.

The video showed the suspect taking several packages from the victim’s front door and getting into an orange color chevy cavalier with a grey front passenger side fender and black rims.

Anyone with information on the individual or vehicle is being asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.