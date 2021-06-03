Police seeking assistance in locating ‘missing and vulnerable’ Watertown man

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a man from Watertown, noted as “missing and vulnerable.”

The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located Bryan Christopher Lindsey, 29, from Watertown, New York. Police are considering Lindsey as missing and vulnerable.

According to Police, Lindsey was last seen on May 31, 2021, leaving his residence and driving a red 2015 Toyota Camry, with a New York license plate reading KLY3654. A photo of the car is featured below.

Lindsey was last seen in the Baldwinsville, New York area.

Police also stated that Lindsey has medical conditions that require medications.

Bryan Lindsey is descrived as a white mal with brown hair. He is 5’10” and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with white and red stripes and dark sneakers.

Those with information are asked to notify the Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.