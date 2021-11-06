Police seeking assistance locating stolen trailer

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police and asking for the public’s help locating a stolen trailer.

According to a press release from New York State Police, police in Marcy are investigating a larceny that occurred on October 23. The larceny reportedly took place at the All Safe Storage located at 9627 River Road in Marcy.

The press release stated that a homemade 6 foot by 8-foot black trailer worth approximately $900 was reported stolen. Pictures of the trailer can be found on the New York State Police website. Anyone with information about the stolen trailer is being asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.