Police seeking identities of Potsdam WalMart shoplifting suspects

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several suspects believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at WalMart in Potsdam.

According to New York State Police, on August 15, at approximately 5:11 p.m., two females and one male entered Wal-Mart on State Route 11 in the town of Potsdam. NYSP reported that the suspects stole various merchandise, which totaled over $700.

Police described the male suspect to have been wearing a white t-shirt, blue and black basketball shorts, white crew socks, black sneakers and black framed glasses. He had a full beard, and shaved hair with a receding hairline.

The first female suspect is described to have a slender build, with dark skin, brown hair and was wearing a white floral dress. The second female suspect was described to have light skin and heavy-set build with brown hair in a ponytail. She was said to have been wearing dark framed glasses, a patterned blouse, knee length shorts and flip-flops.

Additional photos, captured from surveillance footage, of the female suspects can be viewed in the gallery below.



Female suspects, Potsdam Wal-Mart larceny, August 15, 2021 (photo: New York State Police)

NYSP reported that the three suspects loaded the merchandise into shopping carts and left the store without paying. They then left the area in a silver four-door sedan, possibly an older model Pontiac. The vehicle is pictured below.

Vehicle involved in Potsdam Wal-Mart larceny, August 15, 2021 (photo: New York State Police.

Those with information are asked to contact New York State Trooper Denis Klyuzov at State Police Canton at 518-873-2276.