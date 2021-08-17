Police seeking identities of Potsdam WalMart shoplifting suspects

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several suspects believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at WalMart in Potsdam.
According to New York State Police, on August 15, at approximately 5:11 p.m., two females and one male entered Wal-Mart on State Route 11 in the town of Potsdam. NYSP reported that the suspects stole various merchandise, which totaled over $700.
Police described the male suspect to have been wearing a white t-shirt, blue and black basketball shorts, white crew socks, black sneakers and black framed glasses. He had a full beard, and shaved hair with a receding hairline.
The first female suspect is described to have a slender build, with dark skin, brown hair and was wearing a white floral dress. The second female suspect was described to have light skin and heavy-set build with brown hair in a ponytail. She was said to have been wearing dark framed glasses, a patterned blouse, knee length shorts and flip-flops.
Additional photos, captured from surveillance footage, of the female suspects can be viewed in the gallery below.
NYSP reported that the three suspects loaded the merchandise into shopping carts and left the store without paying. They then left the area in a silver four-door sedan, possibly an older model Pontiac. The vehicle is pictured below.
Those with information are asked to contact New York State Trooper Denis Klyuzov at State Police Canton at 518-873-2276.