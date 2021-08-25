Police seeking identity of man who stole from Lewis County Tractor Supply

New York State Police seeking identity of man whole stole from Tractor Supply store in the town of Denmark

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man whole stole from a local Tractor Supply store.

According to New York State Police, on August 19, at approximately 9:10 a.m., a man entered the Tractor Supply store located at 11131 State Route 26 in the Town of Denmark. While in the store, the suspect was reported to have placed two Makita 18V Battery Two Packs inside his coat. He then left the store without attempting to purchase the items.

State Police described the suspect as a tall, adult white male. On the date of the incident, he wore a blue and white hat, grey t-shirt, a green and black rain jacket, blue shorts and gray shoes. The suspect also appears to have some facial hair.

The suspect was last seen operating a white sedan with gold New York State license plates. Those with information, or who can confirm the identity of this man are asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000 and reference case #10398807.