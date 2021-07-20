Police seeking information on Watertown man involved in menacing complaint

Unknown male involved in menacing complain in the City of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — City Police are looking to identify a man connected to a recent complaint.

City of Watertown Police Department Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue issued a released on Tuesday, asking for assistance in identifying a man. According to Donoghue, the individuals is a person of interest in regards to a menacing complaint.

This complaint was reported on Thursday, July 15 on St. Lawrence Street in the City of Watertown. Pictures of the person of interested are included in the gallery below.



Those with information on the identity of the individual are asked to call the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.