Police seeking suspect who injured Watertown man’s dog

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Police are seeking information on an individual believed to have abused a resident’s dog.

According to City of Watertown Police Department Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue, Sr., on August 30, Watertown Resident Iajah Hughes reported that his dog had been found with numerous injuries. An investigation determined that the eight-year-old male Border Collie and Pit Bull mix had gotten out of the house on August 27.

Police reported that when Hughes could not find his dog, he posted photos of the dog, as well as his contact information on Facebook. The dog, known as “King,” was located a few blocks away on August 30 by a couple who had found the dog in their garage.

However, Hughes stated that the dog had numerous injuries, which then required medical treatment. Police confirmed that these injuries appeared to be caused intentionally.

Watertown Police are now searching for the suspect who caused these injuries, Those with information or knowledge of the person responsible are asked to contact the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.