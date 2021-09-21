Police warn residents as North Country sees increase in vehicle thefts

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police is warning local residents of a recent spike in vehicle thefts and break-ins.

According to New York State Police in Troop B, vehicle thefts and break-ins have occurred in the Malone and Massena areas. Thefts of recreational vehicles and trailers have also occurred in the region.

However, Troopers have reported that vehicles are mainly being stolen or entered in part because victims have left a vehicle unlocked, or with keys left inside. Troop B reminded the public to lock their cars, as well as the following safety tips:

Lock vehicles, even in residential driveways

Close all windows, including sunroofs

Never leave keys, valuables or perosnal identification in a vehicle

If possible, place padlocks on trailer hitches

Lock garages and shedswhere valuables, vehicles and recreational vehicles may be stored

Residents are urged to report any suspicious behavior to local law enforcement agencies. Those with information pertaining to break-ins near Malone or Massena are asked to contact State Police at 518-873-2750.