Pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing approved on SUNY Plattsburgh campus

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a visit from the State University of New York Chancellor, SUNY Plattsburgh has announced a rigorous testing method for COVID-19.

Chancellor Jim Malatras joined SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi to announce the launch of pooled surveillance testing on the universities campus, tremendously expanding testing capabilities.

According to SUNY, this testing method was developed at SUNY Upstate Medical University and approved by the New York State Department of Health.

This testing method will allow 10 to 25 people to be screened in one COVID-19 test by conducting saliva tests rather than swabs. Individuals administer tests themselves and submit samples to medical personnel.

“As SUNY Plattsburgh resumes in-person classes this week, it is crucial that we have the most advanced and aggressive testing program at our disposal in place,” said Chancellor Malatras. “By launching pooled surveillance testing, we can run up to 25 samples as part of one test, giving SUNY Plattsburgh the ability to identify, trace, isolate, and treat cases much faster and ensure the safety of our students—which is always our number one priority.”

SUNY Plattsburgh resumed classes on Monday. Half of the college’s courses are being offered remotely, and approximately one-third will take place face-to-face in modified classrooms.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.