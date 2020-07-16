Pools to open at Watertown YMCA

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Downtown Watertown YMCA have set a reopening date for their pools.

The YMCA announced on Facebook that their pools will be open to the public once again on July 20.

The pools will be open for reserved lap swimming and scheduled classes to maintain health standards.

Reservations are required online, and their full schedule can be found on their website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.