PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Port Leyden will continue its flushing of the town’s fire hydrants on Monday, September 25.

The operation was started on Tuesday, September 19. Tap water will be discolored during this time. Users are asked to let their water run until clear before use. Village officials ask people to hold off on laundry until the village finishes flushing the hydrants.

The water pressure may also be affected during this time. The flushing is being done to get rid of sediment in the distribution system.